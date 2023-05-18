Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Veritex Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,520 shares of company stock worth $251,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

