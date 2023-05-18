Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.46

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.46 and last traded at C$15.54, with a volume of 434802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 44.58%. The company had revenue of C$842.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.7608319 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

