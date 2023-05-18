Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $341.20 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

