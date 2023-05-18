Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

VKTX stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 2,247,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,227,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,069 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 203,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

