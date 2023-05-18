Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.35

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 2839372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

