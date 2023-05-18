Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $232.65 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.66.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.