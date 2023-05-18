Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $811.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.