voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
NYSE:VJET traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,158. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.50. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25.
voxeljet Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.