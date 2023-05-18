Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DNP Select Income Fund

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,659. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

