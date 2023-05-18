Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.26. 2,684,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,438. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $290.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

