Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,287. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.