Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.06. The company had a trading volume of 498,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

