Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 989,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 399,611 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 250,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,212,000 after purchasing an additional 217,483 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 53,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

