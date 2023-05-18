Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.73. 1,112,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,137. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.