Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.69. The company had a trading volume of 428,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,418. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $310.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

