Wealth Architects LLC Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,827. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $285.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

