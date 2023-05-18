Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading 17.6% Higher

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 275,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 186,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 17.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.42 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Wealth Minerals

In other Wealth Minerals news, Director David Lies purchased 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,258.75. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 273,000 shares of company stock worth $74,190. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

