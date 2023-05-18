Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 400,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 411,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Webis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Webis

(Get Rating)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.