Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.06

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 150962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Westaim Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$434.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 29.27.

About Westaim

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.