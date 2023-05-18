Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 127,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

