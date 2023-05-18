Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- ServiceNow Serves Up A Reversal, Now!
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.