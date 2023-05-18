Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

