Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.44.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
