Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.