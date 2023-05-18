Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 105.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

