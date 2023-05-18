Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.25

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.25 and traded as high as C$29.96. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$29.72, with a volume of 108,365 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WTE shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.7348033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.