White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 2.8%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 44,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 92,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of White Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.10 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.67.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

