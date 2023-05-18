WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.62 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $23.62 million and approximately $702,511.97 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00343207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

