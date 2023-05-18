William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 9,703 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Gogo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

