William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11 Million Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,286,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

