William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Software by 18.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141,882 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $199,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

