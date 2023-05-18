William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $16.78 Million Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 488,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $573,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,958. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of GSHD opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

