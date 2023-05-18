William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 159,515 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,515 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 923,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 4.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.