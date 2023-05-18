Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,450,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,702,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE WSM opened at $114.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

