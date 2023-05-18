WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 2%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.55. 5,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRW. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,450,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

