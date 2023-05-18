WOO Network (WOO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $387.09 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $387.09 million and $18.90 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,694,236,239 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

