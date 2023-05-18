Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $110.66 on Thursday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Woodward by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

