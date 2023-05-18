Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,203 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.39% of Workiva worth $105,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 637,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 169,057 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 185,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Workiva by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NYSE WK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

