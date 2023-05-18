Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.86 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.86 billion and $9,877.10 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,857,696,270 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

