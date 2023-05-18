Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

