XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

Shares of XBIT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 123,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,971. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in XBiotech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in XBiotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

