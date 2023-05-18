Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -4,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

