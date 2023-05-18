Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Cut by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,451 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $86,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.38. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

