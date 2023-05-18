XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $58.77 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $58.77 million and $1.77 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.99 or 0.99972484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00460317 USD and is up 8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,027,079.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

