YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,977.28

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $219.65 million and $4,977.28 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00083576 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $18,665.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

