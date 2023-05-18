Zacks Research Comments on Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.