Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Head to Head Contrast

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Nerdy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $16.30 million N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A Nerdy $162.66 million 3.50 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -8.02

Zhongchao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Zhongchao shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zhongchao and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.68%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Nerdy -22.73% -96.19% -56.74%

Summary

Nerdy beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

(Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.