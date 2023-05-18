ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

CNET opened at $1.44 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

