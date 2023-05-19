111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,577 shares during the quarter. 111 makes up 0.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in 111 were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YI. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in 111 during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get 111 alerts:

111 Price Performance

NASDAQ YI remained flat at $2.76 during trading hours on Friday. 176,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. 111, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.