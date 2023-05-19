1,746,631 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Acquired by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,746,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. Centerra Gold makes up 8.0% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 0.80% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,227,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 153,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -19.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.