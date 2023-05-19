1inch Network (1INCH) Price Reaches $0.40

1inch Network (1INCH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $327.65 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,005,425 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.