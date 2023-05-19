1peco Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.04 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $94.34 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1peco has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1peco

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

